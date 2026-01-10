Shreyas Iyer narrowly survived a massive scare just a couple of days ahead of his potential comeback to India colours. The 31-year-old spent two months on the sidelines due to a spleen injury suffered in October, but is set to make his return in India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand in January. Shreyas was nearly bitten by a fan's dog while trying to pat it at an airport, as can be seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Shreyas can be seen signing autographs for fans at first, after which he encountered a fan with an adorable white dog.

However, Shreyas' attempt to pat the dog nearly went south as he was almost bitten, and he had to pull back his hands immediately, while the fan tried to hold the dog back. Fortunately, Shreyas was able to walk away with a smile.

VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer nearly bitten by a dog

Dog tried to snatch Shreyas Iyer at the airport - he got surprised



Meanwhile, Shreyas received clearance to join the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

Earlier this month, while Shreyas was named in the ODI squad against New Zealand, it was mentioned that his participation would be subject to his fitness and clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru following recovery from a spleen injury sustained during the tour to Australia. Shreyas captained Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), and with two games under his belt so far, he is looking strong for the Kiwi ODIs.

Shreyas is currently India's ODI vice-captain and had sustained a spleen injury while taking a brilliant diving catch during the third ODI in Sydney back in October. Following the match, he was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding, and subsequent tests revealed he had suffered a spleen laceration. This injury caused him to miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the home ODIs against South Africa.

