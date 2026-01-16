The BCCI has made two major inclusions in the Indian T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand, starting January 21. The series will be the last bilateral assignment for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side before the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7. The selectors have brought in Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for the injured Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma. While Bishnoi has been picked for all the matches, Iyer has been selected for the first three.

Coincidentally, both Sundar and Varma are part of India's T20 World Cup squad. In this scenario, the selection of both Iyer and Bishnoi adds more relevance. "India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well," the BCCI had stated earlier.

"He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases."

In such a scenario, the selection of Iyer - also a middle-order T20I batter like Varma - may be seen as an indication that the BCCI is keeping its options open for the T20 World Cup if Tilak does not regain full fitness in time.

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting acute discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. This was followed by an in-person consultation with a specialist. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and advised rest for a few days, after which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury," the BCCI said in a release.

"The all-rounder has been ruled out of the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand. The Men's Selection Committee has named Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement. The committee has also added Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad for the first three matches as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma."

India's updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi