Questioned over his intentions of extending the ODI career, Rohit "Hitman" Sharma once again ventured into territory where no player has gone before. As India took on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series in Vadodara, Rohit arrived at the crease with 648 international sixes to his name, needing just two more to reach a monumental milestone. He didn't make the fans wait long. Chasing a target of 301, Rohit began with his characteristic elegance, but it wasn't too late into the innings that history was made. Facing Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson, Rohit advanced down the ground to smash a stunning maximum over the long-on fielder to reach 650 sixes in his international career, reaching a monumental milestone that no other player in the world has before.

Rohit Sharma Step Out Six

Rohit's journey to 650 is a testament to his evolution from a middle-order "touch-player" to the most feared opening batter in the white-ball game. To put his achievement into perspective, he sits comfortably ahead of some of the greatest power-hitters to ever play the game:

Batters With Most Sixes In International Cricket:

1. Rohit Sharma (India): 650

2. Chris Gayle (West Indies): 553

3. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 476

4. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand): 398

5. Martin Guptill (New Zealand): 383

6. MS Dhoni (India): 359

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 26 off 29 balls by Jamieson. Having retired from T20Is and Test cricket in 2025, Rohit's focus is now purely on "Mission 2027", the next ODI World Cup. Even at 38, his reflexes remain sharp. His current tally is spread across formats as follows:

ODIs: 357 (The all-time record holder)

T20Is: 205 (The first to cross the 200-mark)

Tests: 88

Earlier in the evening, Rohit and Virat Kohli were felicitated by the Vadodara stadium authorities and ICC Chairman Jay Shah. It was a fitting tribute to the men who continue to prove their mettle.