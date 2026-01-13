Virat Kohli has all but ended the debate surrounding his ODI future, continuing his "purple patch" with the bat in the series opener against New Zealand on Sunday. The former India captain hit a composed 93 off 91 balls as India chased down a target of 301 to register a four-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead. This was his seventh consecutive score of fifty or more in ODI cricket since his return in October last year. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on Kohli's mindset, saying the 37-year-old seems to be enjoying his game just like the old days.

"It looks like nothing is going on in his mind. You asked me what he has changed-he hasn't changed anything; he is just not thinking about anything. He made a decision that he just wants to enjoy his cricket. It seems like he is playing with the attitude of batting in his childhood, combined with the experience of so many years," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also shared his views on vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who returned to international cricket on Sunday after months on the sidelines due to a spleen laceration. The right-handed batter scored 49 off 47 balls, stitching together a crucial partnership with Kohli. Ashwin pointed out that Shreyas has been "Mr. Consistent" for India in the 50-over format.

"We know that Shreyas has been Mr. Consistent for India in ODI cricket. His dismissal was very unlike Shreyas; he never leaves the game like this-he generally finishes it. But it is very understandable; he is making a comeback, and that was a good ball by Jamieson," he added.

After the match, Shreyas said he was delighted to begin the series on a winning note.

"Great start to the series. Coming back after a while into the team, it feels great to be a part of this squad. More than that, it was a great feeling to share the dressing room with each and every one. I was missing it for quite a while, but I am happy to be back," Iyer said.