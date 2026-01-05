As the Indian cricket team announced its squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, a few surprises emerged. There was no place for Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya and a few others, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, a player struggling to hit top form, was named in the squad. Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter, Subramaniam Badrinath, didn't hold back his frustration, especially as he couldn't see Ruturaj making the cut despite hitting a brilliant hundred against South Africa in the last series.

"Along with the two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy is there in the squad. I've no idea why he's there in the side. They say he's an all-rounder, but with the ball, he is getting smashed everywhere. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been hard done by," Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

On Hardik's absence, the BCCI revealed that the all-rounder hasn't yet received clearance from the medical team to bowl 10 overs in a game. Hence, he wasn't picked. Nitish, who is a pace-bowling all-rounder, however, is yet to prove his worth.

In the two ODIs that he has featured in, Nitish has only scored 27 runs. With the ball, he is yet to claim his maiden wicket in the format.

"Why is he not there in the team and why is Nitish Kumar Reddy in the team? There is definitely some inconsistency there. The other team selections were along expected lines and are very good. The only concern is the selection of Nitish Kumar Reddy over Ruturaj Gaikwad."

"They sent him at No. 4 against South Africa because there wasn't a spot at the top, and he responded with a hundred. Following that, he's smashing runs for fun in List-A cricket at every opportunity. He has two centuries and a half-century in six innings with an overall List-A average of over 57 with 5,000 runs. No one has such a record," said Badrinath.