Veteran Indian batter Hanuma Vihari has defended Nitish Kumar Reddy amid criticism over the young all-rounder's place in the Indian team for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. After an injury in the first ODI ruled out Washington Sundar for the remainder of the series, Reddy got the nod ahead of Ayush Badoni in the playing XI for the second game in Rajkot on Wednesday. However, he failed to impress on a challenging wicket, scoring 20 off 21 balls. Additionally, he bowled two overs and went wicketless.

While questions have been raised regarding whether Reddy is ready for international cricket, Vihari threw his support behind the youngster. Vihari, who played with Reddy at the domestic level for Andhra Pradesh, argued that the team management has plenty of time to groom him as he is only 22.

"Can you tell me anyone else in the country who is at the level of Nitish who can bat and bowl seam? And he's 22. You call a 22-year-old a 'bits and pieces' cricketer? Write him off just like that?" Vihari wrote in a post on X.

Vihari also questioned the team management's decision to underutilise Reddy as a bowler.

Earlier on Thursday, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate struck a more critical note, admitting that Reddy has "often ended up not doing a heck of a lot" despite being given opportunities.

"With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time, and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games," ten Doeschate told reporters after the match.

"For someone who's making his way-particularly with the bat tonight-it was that perfect chance where you're walking into that situation and you've got a chance to spend 15 overs at the wicket. You really have to take those chances to push your case to be selected," the former Dutch international added.