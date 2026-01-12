New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell reflected on his side's defeat against India in the first ODI, saying, we can be proud of our efforts for taking the number 1 team in the world to the last over. He believes getting 320-330 would have made a difference. Bracewell praised his batters, saying they have excellent players. He also emphasised the importance of match-changing moments in the field. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. The hosts lost momentum after Virat Kohli was dismissed for 93, but KL Rahul's calm and composed 29 not out off 21 balls sealed the victory for India in the second last over.

"We can be proud of our effort. Taking the number 1 team in the world to the last over was a pretty good effort. If we could have got 320-330, then it would have been the difference. I wish he could have bowled 15 overs, that's how good he was. We have some excellent batters in our unit, he has been doing it for a long time, if we had got a few more, then things could have been different. We talk about match-changing moments in the field, if we had taken those, then it would have been different." New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell said.

India pulled off a thrilling chase, reaching 301 in the second last over of the innings, with Rahul and Washington Sundar putting up a decent partnership to seal the win by four wickets.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets. He struck 3 times in the space of 7 balls, removing both Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, and suddenly the Kiwis were right back in the contest.

With Washington injured, Harshit was sent in ahead of him, and he played a handy little cameo that eased the pressure on Rahul.

