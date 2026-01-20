Before the T20 World Cup, India will play a five-match T20 series against New Zealand, which may prove to be a trial by fire for them. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, with a population of about 30 lakhs, has a capacity of about 45000. In the India-New Zealand T20 match, it is already expected that the stadium will be packed. All tickets for the India-New Zealand match have been sold online and it is believed that more people will try to come to the stadium for the first T20 match. Security has been tightened outside the stadium to ensure that no anti-social elements spread ticket blacks or other types of disturbances.



Use of AI

The big thing is that for the first time in Nagpur, during the match, the police will use 'Artificial Intelligence' (AI) for crowd management and security.



It is being said that Artificial Intelligence will be used for the first time in the country for security and crowd management in the match. When the audience's attention is on the match, the AI cameras will have their eyes squarely on the crowd.



AI technology is capable of identifying criminals and weapons present in the crowd. Apart from this, it will also be used for real-time management of parking spaces.



The AI-powered cameras mounted on the crowd will be connected to the criminal database. Therefore, if any criminal with a record is seen in the crowd, they will immediately inform the police as soon as they get a signal from the database.



Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani said before the match, "AI is being used to accurately estimate the real-time number of vehicles present in the parking lots and the available space during the match. Apart from this, AI Inspector tool technology is being used. With the help of a criminal database by real-time scanning of thousands of faces, criminals hiding in a crowd can be identified immediately.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani also said, "If someone brings sharp weapons like sticks, knives or firearms like pistols in the crowd, the AI camera will immediately identify him and inform the police. AI will detect any suspicious activity in the crowd and immediately transmit the information to the police, making it easier to make quick decisions."



Expect a Thorny Collision

In the 25 T20 matches played between India and New Zealand so far, India has won 14 while New Zealand has won 10 matches and has been a tie. The big thing is that New Zealand has recently defeated India in the Test and ODI series and hence looks dangerous in T20 as well.



Wheel-Wide Security

Nagpur fans are also as passionate about cricket as in other parts of the country. But 18 years ago, in 2008, 8 people died in an accident at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium. But since then, there have been many changes in the stadium.



Nagpur has so far hosted 7 Tests (6 Tests since 2008), 10 ODIs and 12 Men's T20 Internationals. India has played 4 international T20 matches on this ground so far, in which only one has been defeated by New Zealand.

As much as the preparations have been made by captain Suryakumar Yadav on the field, the police are fully prepared with state-of-the-art measures to ensure that the color does not get disturbed outside the field.