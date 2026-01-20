Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, launched another scathing attack on former India cricketer and reputed commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. This follows after Manjrekar had lamented that Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket to instead play ODIs. Manjrekar had described ODIs as the "easiest format", and expressed his disappointment at Kohli's decision to play only the 50-over format. However, after Kohli smashed yet another century on Sunday - this time in a losing cause against New Zealand - his brother took to social media to hit back at Manjrekar's earlier comments.

"I wonder if Mr Expert of Cricket has some suggestions for the easiest form of cricket. You need to be there to do that. Anyways, as I said, easier said than done," Vikas Kohli posted on his official Threads account, subtly referring to Manjrekar's statements.

This is not Vikas Kohli's first criticism of Manjrekar's comments, having made a post referring to the same just a few days earlier.

"Such an easy format isn't it ... someone gave his gyaan a few days back... easier said than done...," he had said.

On Sunday, Kohli made 124 runs off just 108 balls but India ended up failing to chase down a target of 337 as top-order batters like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to contribute highly. It was Kohli's fourth century in his nine List A matches.

This is what Manjrekar had previously said about Kohli's ODI career.

"Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He's walked away from Tests, and it's unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he didn't quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests. That is for another time as to what he could have done."

"It was okay, Virat Kohli just walked away from cricket, retired from all cricket. But that he's chosen to play one-day cricket actually disappoints me more, because this is a format which, for a top-order batter, I've said before as well, is the easiest format."