New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner credited Indian batters for successfully chasing down a stiff target of 209 runs with 28 balls remaining, jokingly saying that even 300 might not be enough against India, acknowledging how aggressive and deep they bat on good surfaces. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was unbeaten (82) as Ishan Kishan's fiery (76) guided hosts to a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. It was also the second-highest successful chase in India's T20I history.

Only India's 211/4 against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009 stands above it, with the Raipur effort also eclipsing chases of 209/4 vs West Indies (Hyderabad, 2019), 209/8 vs Australia (Vizag, 2023), and 204/4 vs New Zealand (Auckland, 2020).

The New Zealand captain said facing a side like India demands greater intent with the ball, admitting that totals in the 200-210 range no longer feel safe against such line-ups. "Against these guys, 300 maybe. When you come up against a side like India, which bats deep on a good wicket. The way they came out with intent from ball one. It was for us; it was trying to squeeze it if we could. We probably have to go a bit harder as well, knowing 200-210s are not enough," Santner said after the match.

The emphatic finish was also the biggest win by balls remaining for a full member nation while chasing a target of over 200. It surpassed Pakistan's 24-ball victory against New Zealand in Auckland in 2025 and Australia's 23-ball win over West Indies in Basseterre that same year.

Earlier, New Zealand set India a tough target after Suryakumar won the toss and chose to bowl. Both openers got good starts but could not build on them. Rachin Ravindra top-scored with a solid 44 off 26 balls. Skipper Mitchell Santner gave the innings a crucial boost with an unbeaten 47 off 27 balls, helping the visitors pass the 200-run mark. Zak Foulkes also contributed by remaining not out on 15 off 8. New Zealand finished with a total of 208/6.

Santner stressed the importance of finding the right combination while ensuring players are peaking at the right time, adding that rotation under pressure provided valuable lessons.

"Yeah, I think. There is also, like you said, we still have some guys to come. And then, you just want to make sure that the guys are firing for the World Cup. Like we rotated around a bit, we wanted to win, and we were put under a lot of pressure; it was good for us to learn and bounce back."

Santner scored 47 runs off 27 balls and remained unbeaten, pushing the total well past 200 to set a target of 209. His calm yet strong finish helped New Zealand make the most of the favourable batting conditions.

Santner said batting at No. 7 requires him to cash in when conditions allow, balancing his scoring role with bowling duties on surfaces offering grip for spinners, while already turning his focus to the next venue and the dew factor.

"My role at 7, you have to score runs. It has been nice, very good wicket and a fast outfield, I have to cash in because I have to bowl as well. It was there to hold the ball as a spinner. I guess we will just move on and see if there is dew at the next venue," he concluded.

