KL Rahul is going from strength to strength as a finisher in ODIs. On Wednesday, Rahul slammed his eighth ODI century against New Zealand in Rajkot while batting at the No. 5 slot. He scored 112 off 92 balls in an innings that included 11 fours and one six. Rahul walked in when India were three down for 115 and soon witnessed Virat Kohli's stumps uprooted for 23. However, he carried on for almost 30 overs, scoring a brilliant 112* off 92 balls, with 12 fours and a six at a strike rate of 121.74.

With the ton, Rahul etched his name in the record books, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred against the Black Caps in the 50-over format. He is also the first Indian to score an ODI century in Rajkot.

Rahul achieved the unique feat by sending Kyle Jamieson's full toss into the stands in the 49th over to bring up his eighth ODI century. The wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka reached his hundred in just 87 balls. The Indian star remained unbeaten on 112, hammering 11 fours and one six against the Black Caps.

Since 2025, Rahul has found a quicker gear and tempo in ODIs while batting in the middle order, scoring 283 runs from overs 41-50 at a strike rate of 140.09. His run tally is the highest in that phase, and his strike rate is the fourth-best, behind West Indies' Justin Greaves (194 runs at 160.3), New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (244 runs at 157.4), and Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage (201 runs at 147.8).

Coming in at No. 5, Rahul started slowly with six dot balls before finally getting off the mark on the seventh delivery. As his nerves settled, he lost the support of his partner Virat Kohli, who departed after scoring just 23.

In a tense situation, Rahul forged a 73-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who later got out for 27. The 33-year-old then continued to steer India's innings with support from Nitish Kumar Reddy at the other end. Rahul helped the team post a challenging total of 284/7 for the visitors to chase.

Rahul's biggest strength in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand has been his composure. Whether chasing a big target or rebuilding after early wickets, he has shown patience and smart shot selection. His average of over 65 in ODIs against New Zealand reflects how rarely he throws his wicket away. Unlike aggressive top-order hitters, Rahul reads the game situation well and adjusts his tempo accordingly, making him extremely valuable in the middle overs-as seen on Wednesday.

Rahul also played a fiery knock in the ODI series opener at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. He finished the game in style by hitting two fours and a six in the 49th over to help India beat New Zealand by four wickets. Rahul scored 29 off just 21 balls, including two fours and a six.

