Cricket team selections in India can never make everyone happy. The depth in the talent pool often translates into somebody or the other feeling hard done by. However, the recent reaction to Ayush Badoni's inclusion for the India vs New Zealand ODI series has generated an unusually strong response. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra commented on Delhi youngster Ayush Badoni's maiden call-up to Team India in the absence of all-rounder Washington Sundar in the ongoing New Zealand series, saying that it could be an "unpopular choice" but that he has been "economical" while bowling his useful spin for Delhi.

With Sundar set to miss the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand, it was Badoni's gain as he earned his first-ever India team call-up. While the batter has not had much opportunity with the bat for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy - scoring just 15 runs in three innings - he has bowled some useful spells, including a brilliant 3/30 in 10 overs against Railways, 1/28 in seven overs against Services, and 0/21 in five overs against Gujarat.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: "Washington Sundar is not there. So Ayush Badoni has come in his place. I think the Indian selection committee was looking for a like-for-like replacement, and that is not available. Ayush Badoni bowled a lot and batted for India A. He is also bowling for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is economical."

"So the selection committee went for Ayush Badoni. It could be a slightly unpopular choice because he hasn't scored even 1,000 runs in List A cricket. He does not have that many wickets either, which you would normally expect before saying he has broken the door down and come in," he added.

In 27 List A appearances so far, Badoni has made 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with a strike rate of over 93, including a century and five fifties, with a best score of 100. He has also taken 18 wickets at an average of 29.72 and an economy rate of 4.54, with best figures of 3/29.

During the South Africa A tour to India last year, Badoni registered a half-century - a knock of 66 in the second unofficial ODI - and bowled spells of 0/15 (four overs) and 0/43 (seven overs) in the two matches he played.

Also, Aakash said that all-rounder Riyan Parag could not make it because he was returning after a long injury layoff during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Rinku Singh missed out because he is a "batter who bowls occasionally."

"You might be wondering why Riyan Parag couldn't have come, or why Rinku Singh couldn't have been considered. Riyan Parag has just started coming back after a very long injury layoff. Another middle-order batter was available in the form of Rinku Singh. Although he has started bowling a lot now, he is not basically a bowler. He is a batter who bowls occasionally," Chopra said.

With ANI inputs