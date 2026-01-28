India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Streaming: India take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With the series already in the bag, the team management could be tempted to make a change or two in search of finding the right combination ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. Sanju Samson's forgettable form has been the major talking point, especially with his nearest competitor Ishan Kishan firing on all cylinders since his return to international cricket.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side hasn't lost a T20I series since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and would go into the 2026 edition in fine form.

When will the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will take place on Wednesday, January 28.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match be held?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match free?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The match can be seen live on DD Sports on free-to-air.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)