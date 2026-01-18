India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: India face New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The series is levelled 1-1 after the Kiwis gave a dominating performance in the second ODI and registered a seven-wicket win. Asked to bowl, New Zealand restricted India to 284/7 in 50 overs and then chased down the target with 15 balls to spare. Daryl Mitchell was the main architect of New Zealand's win with his unbeaten 131-run knock.

In the series-decider, Shubman Gill and Co are likely to make some change to their Playing XI, keeping the conditions in mind. However, the biggest spotlight will be on the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will take place on Sunday, January 18.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be held?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match free?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The match can be seen live on DD Sports on free-to-air.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)