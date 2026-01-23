India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India and New Zealand take on each other in the second T20I of the five-match series in Raipur. The hosts are 1-0 up, having registered a convincing 48-run victory in the first game in Nagpur. Abhishek Sharma shone with a 35-ball 84, while Rinku Singh also scored a crucial 44 not out off 20 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 238 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs after being invited to bat first. In the chase, New Zealand got off to a poor start and stayed behind despite Glenn Phillips' fighting fifty.

The Black Caps lost their first two wickets for just one run, as Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya both struck in consecutive overs. The side was limited to 190 for 7.

On Friday, India will aim to double their lead, while New Zealand will focus on levelling the series.

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, January 23.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be held?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match free?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The match can be seen live on DD Sports on free-to-air.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)