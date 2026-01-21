Team India's final preparatory assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway today, as Suryakumar Yadav's side takes on New Zealand in the opening clash of the 5-match series. The hosts are bolstered by the returns of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishan Kishan, the latter of whom is confirmed to bat at number three in the absence of the injured Tilak Varma. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner's New Zealand squad arrives with significant momentum following their historic ODI series win on Indian soil, relying on the explosive form of Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra to challenge India's formidable eight-series unbeaten streak in bilateral T20Is.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, January 21.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be held?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be held at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match free?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The match can be seen live on DD Sports on free-to-air.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)