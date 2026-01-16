Virat Kohli's sensational recent form has seen him rise to the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in nearly five years. The 37-year-old has slammed five scores of 50 or more in his last six matches, including two centuries. However, soon after, the ICC incorrectly posted a social media graphic of how many days Kohli had spent as the No. 1 ODI batter across his career. ICC's mistake was pointed out by several netizens, and eventually it was amended.

In the initial graphic, the ICC had stated that Kohli had spent 825 days as the No. 1-ranked men's ODI batter across his career, ranking him 10th in the list of most days spent by a cricketer as the top-ranked ODI batter.

However, this was seemingly a glaring error as several previous documents of the ICC mention that Kohli has spent 1,547 days in the top spot.

Eventually, the social media post was deleted by the ICC, and they also reiterated that Kohli had indeed spent 1,547 days as the No. 1 ODI batter.

ICC deleted this post after massive backlash from Virat Kohli fans and corrected their mistake.



ICC mentioned that Virat Kohli spent 825 days as the No.1 ODI batter, but in reality, he held the top spot for 1,547 days.



How can a big cricketing body like the ICC make such a... pic.twitter.com/2QHC5KMeSV — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) January 15, 2026

This, therefore, takes Kohli from 10th spot all the way up to third in the list, only behind West Indies legends Sir Vivian Richards (2,306 days) and Brian Lara (2,079 days).

Active in only one format now, Kohli had made seven scores of 50 or more across ODI and domestic List A cricket until the second match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old smashed two spectacular hundreds against South Africa in December, and then made a superb return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic tournament, slamming a century there too.

Kohli kickstarted the ODI series against New Zealand in January with another knock of 93 to guide India to victory in the first ODI.