India all-rounder Harshit Rana is now a regular for the national side in white-ball cricket, having particularly impressed in the ODI format. However, Harshit's initial selection had come with significant criticism from experts and fans alike, something that he has steadily reduced with consistent performances with ball and bat. The 24-year-old recently revealed that handling failure comes easier to him now, given the struggles he had to face during the formative years of his career. Harshit revealed how he would often even cry in front of his father after failures during his youth.

"I know how to handle failure now. I have seen those 10 years where I would not get selected. I would go to trials, and my name would not come. I would come back and cry every day in front of my father," Harshit opened up, speaking on the Men's Locker Room podcast.

"Now, I feel that failure has gone. Whatever comes, I can handle it. I had given up," he added.

"I had given up. But my dad literally kept pushing me," he further revealed.

Harshit's rise to international cricket has been particularly impressive in the 50-over format. The fast bowler has taken 23 wickets in his first 13 ODIs, and even ended 2025 as India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

However, the 24-year-old has not only impressed with the ball, but also with bat in hand, playing crucial cameos down the order in both ODI and T20I cricket in his short international career so far.

Harshit has been included in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil. It gives him the chance to win two ICC trophies in the space of a year, having also been part of India's squad that lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 title. He has taken seven wickets in six T20Is so far.