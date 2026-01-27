Young India opener Abhishek Sharma broke several records during the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand on Sunday. Chasing a target of 154, Abhishek played an unbeaten knock of 68 off 28 balls and helped India cross the finishing line in just 10 overs. He even brought up his half-century in just 14 balls, becoming the fastest to achieve this feat in a T20I match against New Zealand. In the recent times, Abhishek has emerged as one of the most lethal batters in the world, making India's batting lineup a daunting one.

Recently, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Abhishek, called him a perfect batter, who is meant for T20 cricket.

"Right, just want to talk about Abhishek Sharma. What a sensational player and what a sensational T20 talent. It's actually a very interesting thing when you look at Abhishek Sharma's technique and then compare it with, you know, Test cricket technique and T20 cricket technique," Manjrekar said in a video posted on Instagram.

"Now Abhishek Sharma is the perfect model when it comes to technique in T20 cricket. Now if you do that in T20 cricket, you're finished. You'll have a strike rate of 20," he added.

He also praised the young batter for being "unselfish" and playing for the team.

"The other thing to like about him, he's extremely unselfish. When you look at his hundreds that he's got in T20 international, their strike rate is over 200. He's not somebody who's going to slow down just because he's in the 90s," he said.

"He doesn't care about getting out as well, which is a great quality to have in T20 cricket. Not afraid to get out. So first ball, he'll take a risk and try and hit it for a six. Such batters are extremely dangerous. Not those who will hit a boundary and then look to extend their innings. So this is a guy who tries to maximize returns on every ball," he added.