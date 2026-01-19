Young India pacer Harshit Rana recently shared a hilarious incident involving himself, veteran batter Virat Kohli, and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Rana, who rose to fame with his stint for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, made his Test debut against Australia in Perth in November 2024. Interestingly, that series also marked Kohli's final appearance in the longest format. Since then, Rana has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and six T20Is, steadily emerging as a promising seam-bowling all-rounder for India.

In a recent conversation with Men's XP, Rana recalled the moment he met Anushka for the first time and addressed her as "Ma'am." He revealed that Kohli immediately corrected him and asked him to call her "Bhabhi" instead.

"I was meeting Anushka for the first time. I called her 'Ma'am'. Virat told me not to call her that and instead call her 'Bhabhi'. I told him it was my first time meeting her. So he told her that I was throwing champagne on him outside, and now I'm calling her 'Ma'am'. He is very funny," Rana said on MensXP.

The right-arm pacer also admitted that before joining the Indian team, he had a misconception about Kohli and Hardik Pandya, assuming they were aggressive personalities.

"I had a perception about Virat and Hardik that they would be aggressive because I had only seen them on TV. I thought they would scare everyone. But when I met them in real life, they were very funny and completely different from what I had imagined," he said.

Speaking about making his Test debut during Kohli's final Test tour, he added, "I wouldn't say lucky, but it was a big thing since it was his last Test tour. I got the opportunity to be there. He is such a big player, and every kid starts playing cricket after watching him. I made my debut with him. I also have a picture with him after the match on my debut. I will always remember that moment."

Currently, both Kohli and Rana are part of the Indian squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The series is levelled 1-1, and the deciding match will be played on Sunday in Indore.