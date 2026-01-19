Former Indian cricket team batter Kris Srikkanth was all praise for all-rounder Harshit Rana and even claimed that New Zealand were scared when he was batting during the 3rd ODI encounter in Indore on Sunday. Although the hosts slumped to a 41-run defeat, Harshit stunned everyone with his aggressive batting and even ended up scoring 52 off 43 deliveries. Srikkanth, who has previously criticised Harshit's selection in the team, could not help but appreciate his batting. Following the match, he hailed Virat Kohli for yet another stunning century but also highlighted how Rana's batting shifted the momentum.

"Virat Kohli is King of Kings. Bow down to him. What a knock! If you look at the scorecard and the fall of wickets, they fell continuously. It was 1/28, 2/45, 3/68 and 4/71. Nitish Kumar Reddy came and steadied the innings and later hit sixes. But the real game-changer was Harshit Rana. The way Rana was batting, New Zealand players were shivering. I was amazed by Rana's batting and performed at a different level. They were literally shaking and didn't know what to do. He was hitting sixes effortlessly and his batting was tremendous," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Chasing a mammoth target of 338, India looked in deep trouble but the partnership between Kohli and Rana gave them some hope. The duo added 99 runs for the seventh wicket and Rana contributed 52.

Srikkanth was quick to point out that it was Rana's aggressive batting that kept the required run rate in check and allowed Kohli to play his natural game on the other end.

"Out of the 99 runs that Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana added, Rana made 52. That 52 runs were crucial and gave Kohli hope even though the asking rate was above 11. Rana's hitting reduced it to 10 and New Zealand were scared. New Zealand captain was scared too," he added.