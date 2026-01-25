Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch during India's third T20I against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. Harshit Rana was handed the ball, and he struck on the third delivery of the very first over, thanks to Hardik's brilliance at mid-off. Kiwi opener Devon Conway shimmied down the pitch and tried to loft the ball over Hardik. The southpaw failed to get his connection right and ended up mistiming it.

For a moment, it seemed that the ball might go over Hardik, but the fielder timed his jump to perfection to take a stunning catch. He moved a couple of steps to his left and then produced a sensational leap to complete the catch.

Watch it here:

"We'll look to bowl first, the wicket looks good and there will be a little bit of dew later on. So, I would like to chase tonight," said India captain Suryakumar after winning the toss.

"I think let's let's try and repeat the good habits, be the same way, enjoy, be fearless, take your own calls when you're inside because two batters or bowlers who are bowling, I think they're the best to judge inside. Enjoy it and at the same time be a little humble as well. It's always good, someone like Shivam, Hardik and some days Abhishek Sharma chipping in one or two overs. It's always a big boost. Hardik has been doing that for India for a very long time. Shivam Dube is doing it recently. So it's a big boost and we're very happy with it," the skipper added in a message to his teammates.

India rested Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy for the third T20I, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi replacing the players.

Here are the playing XIs -

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy