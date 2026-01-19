Former Pakistan cricket team star Basit Ali delivered a brutal verdict on Shubman Gill's captaincy after India suffered an ODI series loss against New Zealand on Sunday. During the 3rd ODI clash in Indore, New Zealand slammed 337/8 and despite Virat Kohli scoring a brilliant century, the hosts slumped to a 41-run loss. While Kohli looked in tremendous form, the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to impress and despite late fireworks from Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the total proved to be a bit too much for Gill and co. Following criticism for not being 'proactive' on the field, Gill was targeted by Basit in his analysis as he said that the India captain failed to make effective decisions on the field.

"Credit goes to the Indian captain, Mr. Gill and his captaincy. Even India was without Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Shami, they aren't keen on picking. India's strength has come down to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rahul scored in two matches, but he got out cheaply today. What were the rest doing?” asked Basit on the YouTube Show ‘The Game Plan'.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series but ended up losing the next two matches due to disappointing performances from the bowling unit. In the 3rd ODI, the hosts had the early advantage with two quick wickets but Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell took the game away from them.

Basit highlighted the errors committed by Team India in the 3rd ODI and sarcastically commented that Gill should "go to school and learn captaincy".

“When New Zealand almost chased down a 300-plus target in the first ODI, they had set their goal. Who are India's main bowlers, barring pacers? Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. You have specialist bowlers, but you made Nitish Reddy bowl before him. Shubman Gill was trying to copy Shan Masood. Follow whatever message has been conveyed to him from the dressing room. You needed an early breakthrough. I salute him. Go to school and learn captaincy,” he added.