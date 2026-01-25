Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday looked back on his 10 years in international cricket with a tinge of emotion, recalling the relentless battle against “pains” and “opinions.” Bumrah, who exploded into the collective conscience of a cricket mad nation in 2016 as a white ball specialist, gradually asserted himself as an irresistible force in all three formats very soon. On Sunday, he reminded the world about his awesome prowess with a searing spell of 4-0-17-3 against New Zealand in the third T20I here, which earned him yet another Player of the Match award.

“Feels good to complete 10 years. As a kid, I tried to play one game. Fighting pains, assumptions, opinions, aches etc was tough. It's a feather in my cap. Journey continues,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

In the initial phase of his career, Bumrah was not expected by many pundits to last long in the circuit, primarily because of his peculiar action. But he has proven them wrong many times, even while returning from some severe injuries such as a recurring back spasm.

But those emotions did not dull his ever-ticking brain during the match.

“I was keeping an eye when Rana and Hardik bowled. When I came on the ball was scuffed up. I'm happy as long as I can contribute. If I'm given the new ball I can do it, same for the death,” he added.

Bumrah's presence and the punishing willow of Abhishek Sharma has contributed significantly to India's overwhelming dominance over the Kiwis in this series, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav wanted India to continue in the same manner.

“This is the brand of cricket which we want to play, irrespective of our batting first or chasing. Of course, for example, if we are 24 for 3 or 44 for 4 tomorrow, we know how to bat,” said Surykumar, hinting at India completing the chase 154 in just 10 overs.

Abhishek made a 20-ball 68 to lead India's thunderous chase, and he admitted it was not easy to bat in the same tempo all the time, but a task he is happy to shoulder for the team.

“That's what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well,” said Abhishek.

The left-hander smashed a 14-ball fifty, just two short of his mentor Yuvraj Singh's mark of 12 balls. Is he trying to outpace his mentor then? “That's more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj's record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series and going forward, it's going to be fun.” The 25-year-old said his aggressive ways in the middle were not precisely pre-mediated.

“I wouldn't say it's like I want to go from the first ball. It's just the instinct I get in between the wickets. I think about the bowler if he wants to get out on my first ball, then what he could bowl to me and that's always there in my mind and I just want to play on that ball,” he said. PTI UNG ATK

