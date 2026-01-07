Indian cricket team star batter Rohit Sharma once again rejected a 'vada pav' offer from a fan while training ahead of the New Zealand ODI series. Rohit, who played two matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been practicing hard ahead of the ODI series starting Sunday. Ever since retiring from Tests as well as T20Is, Rohit's focus has been on his fitness and the former India skipper went through a major physical transformation. In a video going viral on social media, Rohit was seen getting ready for a training session when a fan asked him in Marathi whether he would like to have a vada pav. "Rohit bhaiya, vadapav pahije ka (Rohit bhai, you want a vadapav?)" said the fan.

After the practice session ended, when Rohit Sharma came out, the fans jokingly said, "Rohit bhaiya, vadapav pahije ka"

Rohit just waved his hand and replied, "No"



However, he rejected the offer and waved at the fans saying no.

The 'Hitman took to Instagram, sharing a picture of him batting in nets.

Last year was memorable for the former Indian skipper as he reached several milestones and records and led India to the ICC Champions Trophy as a captain, with a match-winning 76 in the final.

Rohit became the top ODI batter in ICC rankings for the first time in his career and also stepped to become the third-highest ODI run-getter for India. He became the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in International cricket. He achieved this feat last month during his side's third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

The Hitman surpassed Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in November. He achieved the feat during India's first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, hitting his 352nd six in the format. He overtook Afridi's 351 sixes, who held the record since 2015. As of now, in 279 ODIs, he has slammed 355 sixes.

Rohit ended his year with 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*. In May, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter of his international career.

