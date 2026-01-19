India lost the third and final ODI against New Zealand by 41 runs on Sunday in Indore. It was a lone battle from Virat Kohli, who played a brilliant knock of 124 but failed to take India across the line in the run chase of 338. With this loss, India also lost the three-match series 1-2, marking their first-ever defeat in an ODI series against New Zealand at home. During the match, India skipper Shubman Gill looked in good touch but was cleaned up by Kyle Jamieson for 23.

Speaking about his dismissal, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar criticised Gill for his batting technique and also gave an example of his performance from the England tour.

"When Shubman Gill got those 754 runs in England, the bat and pad were so close to each other. I kept saying the bat and pad were like a just married couple. They were that close to each other and his defense looked impregnable," said Gavaskar during the commentary.

Replying to this comment from Gavaskar, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a detailed analysis of Gill's batting style on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sunny bhai is talking about how Shubman's bat was really close to the pad in England where he made all his runs. I am going to try and illustrate the challenge for a modern-day batter, the changes which happen automatically most of the times when you shift in & out of red-ball cricket," wrote Ashwin.

Sunny bhai is talking about how Shubman's bat was really close to the pad in England where he made all his runs.



I am going to try and illustrate the challenge for a modern day batter, the changes which happen automatically most of the times when you shift in & out of red ball… pic.twitter.com/2VovLVJimT — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 18, 2026

The former CSK star then goes on to explain and break down the entire sequence of Gill's dismissal frame by frame.

"If you see closely, the bottom hand, which is supposed to be used for dexterity, hasn't loosened up and allowed the last-minute adjustment. Even though he wants to shut the gap down, his bottom hand, which is firm on the handle, isn't allowing him to do it," he wrote.

"This is what happened now, but he managed to address this while he was playing Tests in England," he added.

After the ODIs, India will once again face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, starting from Wednesday in Vidarbha.