Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains out of India's ODI squad as part of workload management. His last appearance in the format came in the 2023 World Cup final in November. After the Indian bowlers fared poorly during the recent three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the team needs to find a proper solution without Bumrah. The former India batter highlighted that the side's bowlers failed to break partnerships in the middle overs against the Black Caps, which cost them the series.

"India's ODI bowling is a concern right? Because I feel they are struggling. If you look at the last few games, if the pitch is flat or there is a big partnership, India struggle to break that partnership. Even if the new-ball bowlers get wickets, what after that? India tried combinations of pace, spin and extra seam-bowling. Oppositions and grounds have changed but the condition remains the game. Whether it was against South Africa in the first two ODIs or if we see all three games against New Zealand, I think we need to find a way to address it," Chopra said in a video on X.

"Jasprit Bumrah's absence will be felt and it is believed things will be better when he returns. But every problem can't be solved by Bumrah. He doesn't often bowl in the middle overs. I think we need to address it, whether it's Varun Chakarvarthy or any other leg-spinner. Once, the combination of 'Kulcha' was there and they used to take wickets in clumps in middle overs. That partnership broke. I get there is no ODI for six more months and the World Cup is also 18 months away but India's bowling is a bit of a concern, especially in the middle overs," he added.

India lost the series-deciding third ODI to New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. The Black Caps were 58 for 3 at one stage while batting first, but Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips stitched a 219-run stand off 186 balls for the fourth wicket as the host bowlers struggled for a breakthrough. Both Mitchell and Phillips scored centuries, helping New Zealand eventually win the game by 41 runs.