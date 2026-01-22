Indian cricket team star batter Abhishek Sharma slammed a brilliant 84 off just 35 deliveries as India defeated New Zealand in the first T20I encounter in Nagpur on Wednesday. Abhishek impressed everyone with his aggressive batting and played a big role in taking India to a total of 238 runs - the highest by any team against New Zealand in T20Is. After the match, he was asked about his six-hitting ability and the star India batter responded that he does not have many shots in his arsenal. The reply left the presenter in splits but Abhishek pointed out that he only has a few shots and that is why he works extensively to perfect them.

“I feel if you watch videos or if you watch your batting videos, you get an idea that where bowlers are planning to bowl to you or maybe where I'm going to play my shots. But it's always about me backing my shots because I don't have a lot of shots. It's just a few shots I'm going to practise a lot about that and I'll just execute it," Abhishek said after the match.

“We had a plan from day one and are just following it. I've figured out if you want to hit all balls or strike at 200, you have to carry intent. All teams have a plan for me. It's about my preparation. I'm going to back my instinct," he added.

Abhishek also said that he does not believe that his role in the team is a 'high-risk' one.

“I don't feel my role is high-risk, wouldn't say this is my comfort zone. But I've been practising to go big in the first six. I never do range-hitting. I'm more of a timing batter, I need to watch the ball and get used to the conditions. For it, I plan in my net session. I feel, if you watch your batting videos, you get an idea of where the bowler bowls to you," he said.