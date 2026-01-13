Former India U19 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami took a swipe at New Zealand's bowling lineup for the ongoing three-match ODI series. The 36-year-old highlighted a clear lack of experience within the Kiwi ranks, suggesting that Bengal's state team possesses a better bowling attack than the visitors. On Sunday, India-led by Virat Kohli's match-winning 93-defeated New Zealand by four wickets in Vadodara. The Kiwi pacers, barring Kyle Jamieson, proved to be no match for the experienced Indian batting lineup.

"Absolutely no challenge for the Indian batters this. Nz is a respected team but bengal's domestic bowling line up currently is better than this nz bowling line up," Goswami wrote on X.

Jamieson and Zakary Foulkes had played just 20 and six ODIs, respectively, prior to the match in Vadodara, while debutant Kristian Clarke had only 34 First-Class appearances to his name.

In the spin department, skipper Michael Bracewell is the most experienced player with 40 ODI appearances, while the Vellore-born Adithya Ashok was playing in just his third ODI.

Coming back to the match, Kohli reigned supreme once again with a 91-ball 93 and skipper Shubman Gill hit 56 but India huffed and puffed before completing a nervy four-wicket win.

In pursuit of 301, India were in complete control when Kohli departed in the 40th over but a flurry of wickets saw the home side going over the line with 306 for six in 49 overs.

Kohli fell a few runs short of what could have been his 54th ODI century when India needed 67 from 66 balls with seven wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Shreyas Iyer (49) followed him soon in the dressing room, giving New Zealand a real chance to clinch the game.

However, KL Rahul (29 not out) put on 37 runs with Harshit Rana (29), and the remaining runs came in company of an injury-hit Washington Sundar (7 not out), aided by a few uncharacteristic dropped catches by the Kiwis towards the end.

