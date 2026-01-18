Delhi cricketer Ayush Badoni believes that his decision to take up bowling a couple of years ago transformed him into an all-rounder, which helped him earn his maiden India call-up. The 26-year-old was added to India's ODI squad for the ongoing three-game series against New Zealand after Washington Sundar was ruled out due to an injury after the first ODI. The series is currently levelled 1-1, with both teams set to lock horns in the deciding game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. While Badoni didn't make it to the playing XI in the second ODI that India lost, he'd be hopeful of getting a chance, given that he's been in top form of late, to showcase his best self.

“I was with the Delhi team, I was captain there and our next day match was the quarter-finals against Vidarbha. That's when I got to know about it. Priyansh was my roommate, so I told him that this could happen and I'll be going, so maybe you'll be the captain. That was a great feeling and I feel very grateful and happy that I got this opportunity,” Badoni said on his call-up in a video shared by bcci.tv.

When asked whom he spoke to from his family and friends, he said, “I got a call late at night, so I couldn't tell them. It was announced in the morning, that's when they got to know and they were also very happy and proud. All the coaches and the players were very welcoming to me and I really liked it. I've played with and against most of them so it was nice to meet everyone again.”

Badoni also revealed that he had been a pure batter, but started bowling two years ago, and his transformation into an all-rounder helped him earn his maiden India call-up. “Preparation was very clear. Earlier, I used to bat, but since the last two years, I've been focusing a lot on my bowling. I always feel that I can take wickets and contribute to the team with my bowling. So I got the benefit of being an all-rounder. I've bowled a lot for Delhi, taken wickets, and benefited from it.”

Speaking of the time spent with the senior players in the team, Badoni stated that he has had experience playing with or against many of them, either in domestic cricket or franchise cricket, and that he always tries his best to learn from them.

“A lot of the seniors in our team are legends in a way so I try to learn from them when I bat or bowl. I feel that it enhances my game and I just try to learn as much as I can. There are a lot of players with whom I have fun and have a good time. I've known Harshit because he plays for Delhi. I've a lot of fun with Arshdeep and Shreyas too. It's a lot of fun to be with them,” Badoni concluded.

