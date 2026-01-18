India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Sunday. With the series tied at 1-1, India made one change to the side that was beaten in the previous game in Rajkot, as Arshdeep Singh replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. India are unbeaten at home in ODI bilaterals since 2019, while the Kiwis are chasing a first-ever ODI series triumph in India.

"We will bowl first. That's what we spoke (on the decision to bolw), batting first, New Zealand put us under pressure. One of the decisions we're bowling first is that the surface looks good, don't expect a lot of dew, runs on the board would let us chase better. Need to vary our lengths in the middle-overs, that's what we want to do. One change, Arshdeep comes in place of Prasidh," said Gill at the toss.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said his side was unchanged from their win in Rajkot. "We would have bowled first, but it looks like a good batting pitch. It's a decider and an exciting opportunity for us to win our first ODI series here in India.

"They're getting used to international cricket and have made a good fist of it so far (on the new faces), but the pressure is on now and it's a good chance for them to play their best game," he said.

India will take confidence from their unbeaten record at the Holkar Stadium.

India XI: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Henry Nicholls, 3 Will Young, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Mitchell Hay (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell (capt), 8 Kristian Clarke, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Zak Foulkes, 11 Jayden Lennox