Indian cricket team batter Abhishek Sharma shattered a sensational world record with a 22-ball half-century during the first T20I encounter against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. It was a trademark aggressive knock from the left-handed opener as he dominated New Zealand bowlers from the very beginning. Abhishek reached the milestone with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes. Thanks to his brilliant knock, he became the first batter to score 8 T20I half-centuries in 25 or fewer deliveries. Previously, he was tied with teammate Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt and Evis Lewis at 7.

Reaching 50 in 25 or fewer balls most times in T20Is

8 - Abhishek Sharma

7 - Phil Salt

7 - Suryakumar Yadav

7 - Evin Lewis

This was also the quickest half-century in terms of balls for India against New Zealand in T20Is. Earlier, the record belonged to KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who achieved the feat in 23 balls.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India with pacer Kristian Clarke handed a debut cap. Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan returned to the India T20I side for the first time since 2023. With Shubman Gill omitted, Sanju Samson returned as the opener alongside an in-form Abhishek Sharma.

The series comes ahead of the T20 World Cup starting on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side enter as defending champions.

“We were looking to bowl first because we felt there was dew around 8:30pm during our practice. But we don't mind putting runs on the board and we have done well batting first. Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep are the ones who are missing out,” said Suryakumar, who's playing his 100th T20I game.

Earlier this month, New Zealand defeated India in an ODI series on Indian soil for the first time.

“Looks like a pretty good wicket and looks pretty high-scoring. Last week was pretty special. Every team knows how hard it is to come to India and win. But this is a fresh series and they are a tough team in home conditions. Great start for us in terms of prep for the World Cup,” said skipper Mitchell Santner.

(With IANS inputs)