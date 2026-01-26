India put on yet another dominating show in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. In the third game in Guwahati on Sunday, the hosts registered a one-sided eight-wicket victory to seal the series, with two matches to go. Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 3 for 17 as India restricted the Black Caps to 153 for 9 in 20 overs after opting to bowl first. What followed was absolute carnage from India. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav smashed fiery fifties as the hosts reached home in just 10 overs.

This is the fastest a full-member team has chased down a 150-run plus target in T20I cricket. India surpassed West Indies' record of 37 balls against South Africa that had come in 2024.

Abhishek remained unbeaten on 68 off 20, while Suryakumar smashed 57 not out off 26 as India made a mockery of the 154-run target set by New Zealand. The duo shared a 102-run stand off just 40 balls as the hosts reached home without breaking a sweat.

Former India player Sunil Gavaskar was full of praise for both batters after the game. He was put on the spot when asked to pick one between Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. He, however, gave his verdict in favour of India's T20I captain.

Gavaskar said, "I mean, very little to choose between the two of them, but because Surya played some extraordinary shots, like sweeping from outside the off-stump, and that flick shot for a six, I would say maybe just a little bit. It's like 19-20 ka farak (marginal difference).

"And at the moment, who cares whether it is Abhishek or Surya? India is winning. Both of them are in good form. It's entertainment all around."

This was the second consecutive fifty for Suryakumar after failing to score any in 15 months. The player had a forgettable 2025, scoring runs at an average of around 13 in T20Is.

Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 82 in the second game against New Zealand and followed it up with 57 not out on Sunday.