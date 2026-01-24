India's swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma opened up on how he simulates match conditions in the nets by practising against bowlers similar to his upcoming opponents, after his match-winning knock against New Zealand in the first match of the five-match ODI series. Abhishek started the home series against New Zealand, India's final bilateral assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup, with a sensational 35-ball 84, with five fours and eight sixes, which took India to a match-winning total of 238/7. The batter has been in sensational form since last year, scoring 943 runs in 22 matches and innings at an average of 44.90 and a strike rate of 196.86, with a century and six fifties and a best score of 135.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Cricket Live', Abhishek Sharma said his preparation focuses on simulating real match conditions in the nets by practising against bowlers who replicate opponents, working on swing, new-ball scenarios, and specific field settings.

"It is all about the preparation I do before a match. I try to get similar bowlers to bowl at me in the nets. For every bowler in the other team, I find someone similar to practice against. I ask them to bowl outswingers, inswingers, and use the new ball. I also ask them to take certain fielders out for me. I know, especially going into the World Cup and any match, they won't give me a lot of pace. I realised that in the last few matches, so I have been working on it. If you want to play aggressive cricket, you have to be prepared for different situations all the time," Abhishek Sharma said.

Abhishek Sharma alsp said he adjusted his back lift by raising it above waist height to improve timing and bat flow, while keeping his grip natural, which helped him avoid being late on deliveries.

"I have always had a high grip holding position on the bat. The only thing I worked on was my back lift. I used to keep it a bit low, but now I keep it above my waist so I can get a smooth flow. When it was low, I was getting late on some balls. So I practised that. But the back lift and the grip are both natural for me," the left-handed batter said.

