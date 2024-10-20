India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand will begin their pursuit of 107 runs to win the first Test against India knowing that rain might have the final say in the outcome of the result. After heavy downpour forced early stumps on Day 4, the weather forecast suggests that rain is likely to return on the final day of the match. New Zealand were 0/0 after skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to bat but only four balls were bowled before bad light forced the players off. For New Zealand, a draw would feel like a missed opportunity, having bowled India out for 46 in the first innings. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Bengaluru