India vs New Zealand Live, 1st Test, Day 5: Rain To Delay Start Of Play? Ex-India Star Says...
India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand will begin their pursuit of 107 runs to win the first Test against India knowing that rain might have the final say in the outcome of the result.
© BCCI
India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand will begin their pursuit of 107 runs to win the first Test against India knowing that rain might have the final say in the outcome of the result. After heavy downpour forced early stumps on Day 4, the weather forecast suggests that rain is likely to return on the final day of the match. New Zealand were 0/0 after skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to bat but only four balls were bowled before bad light forced the players off. For New Zealand, a draw would feel like a missed opportunity, having bowled India out for 46 in the first innings. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Bengaluru
1st Test, New Zealand in India, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 16, 2024
Day 4 | Stumps
IND
46&462
NZ
402&0/0 (0.4)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Tom Latham
0* (4)
Devon Conway
0 (0)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
0/0 (0.4)
- 08:34 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live: Controversial end of Day 4As New Zealand batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway came down to bat, the already rain-affected match saw clouds hovering over the stadium. Jasprit Bumrah bowled only four deliveries in which he troubled Latham. But just then, the umpires deemed the light not enough for play to continue and NZ batters went off. The Indian players led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were livid as they argued with the umpires regarding the decision.
- 08:28 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live: NZ need 107 runs to winJust when New Zealand came out to bat late in the final session, rain brought an early end to the day's play with the visitors playing just four balls in the second innings, with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway yet to open their accounts.
- 08:25 (IST)
