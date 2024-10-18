Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE, 1st Test, Day 3: Onus On Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin As India Aim To Restrict NZ
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah and Co. will eye quick wickets with New Zealand looking to extend their lead
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Scorecard: Rohit Sharma-led India eye wickets.© AFP
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team would hope for a better outing on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India got out for a mere 46 - their third-lowest total in Test history - before conceding a sizeable lead. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand were 180/3 with a lead of 134. If India are to make a comeback in the match, the onus will be on Jasprit Bumrah and Co. to restrict the Kiwis to small total and then hope for the batters to redeem themselves. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, New Zealand in India, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 16, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
IND
46
NZ
180/3 (50.0)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.60
Batsman
Rachin Ravindra
22* (34)
Daryl Mitchell
14 (39)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
23/0 (10)
Mohammed Siraj
21/0 (7)
- 08:48 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live: India register unwanted recordOn Day 2, India registered multiple unwanted feats. One of them came after the hosts lost five out of their top eight batters dismissed for duck. The likes of Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin got dismissed for ducks. This was the first time in Test cricket that India faced such a downfall.
- 08:16 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live: India's horrific dayDay 2 of the first Test against New Zealand turned out to be a nightmare for Team India. Opting to bat first in the overcast conditions of Bengaluru, the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for 46. This was their lowest total in Test cricket at home. Overall, it was India's second-lowest total in Tests, after 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in 2020.
- 08:13 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live: New Zealand lead by 134 runsOn Day 2, New Zealand had an amazing day with the ball as they bundled out India for just 46. At Stumps, New Zealand's score read 180/3 with Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, the visitors have taken a lead by 134 runs. They will now aim for another blockbuster show with the bat.
