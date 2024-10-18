India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team would hope for a better outing on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India got out for a mere 46 - their third-lowest total in Test history - before conceding a sizeable lead. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand were 180/3 with a lead of 134. If India are to make a comeback in the match, the onus will be on Jasprit Bumrah and Co. to restrict the Kiwis to small total and then hope for the batters to redeem themselves. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from Bengaluru: