India vs New Zealand LIVE, 1st Test, Day 2: Rohit Sharma Castled For 2; Virat Kohli Comes Out To Rousing Ovation
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Tim Southee has provided New Zealand with their first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 2.
India vs New Zealand LIVE, 1st Test, Day 2: Tim Southee has provided New Zealand with their first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 2. After his dismissal, star batter Virat Kohli came out to bat at No 3 and received an arousing ovation from the fans. Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are looking to form a good opening partnership and provide India with some momentum. On the other hand, New Zealand are eyeing some quick wickets, in order to get an upper hand in the game. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand on Day 2 of the first Test in Bengaluru. India have included Sarfaraz Khan and spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their Playing XI. The duo has replaced Shubman Gill and Akash Deep respectively. Gill has been rested, due to a stiff neck. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Day 2, Straight from Bengaluru
- 09:55 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: OUTOUT!!!! New Zealand have got their first breakthrough of the day from Tim Southee, who dismissed Rohit Sharma for 2. Rohit tries to go for a big hit and even steps out to get a good shot. However, the ball misses the bat and then rattles up the leg stump as India lose the wicket of their skipper. One first wicket gone for India.IND 9/1 (6.3 overs)
- 09:50 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Henry stuns JaiswalMatt Henry is at his absolute best today. He is troubling Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal with his ultimate pace and swing. In his previous over, he literally stunned Jaiswal with his fiery bowling. Jaiswal tries to go defensive but completely fails to judge the speed of the ball. The entire crowd was left tensed after seeing this delivery.IND 9/0 (6 overs)
- 09:44 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Rohit survives close callOHHHH!!! That was a close call. Matt Henry was on the verge of providing New Zealand with their first breakthrough with the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Rohit tries to play a defensive shot and the ball hits the pads but the on-field umpire signals not out. New Zealand opt for a DRS review, which ultimately gives the decision as umpire's call. This decision leaves Henry utterly disappointed as he gives an angry look.IND 6/0 (3.1 overs)
- 09:36 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: India off the markNew Zealand are putting up a dominating show with the ball as India batters are not playing any lose shot. In the previous over of Matt Henry, the duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal score 2 runs as India get off the mark.IND 2/0 (2 overs)
- 09:28 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Good start from New ZealandIndia are off to a steady start in the first session on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are cautiously assessing the situation. In the first over of Tim Southee, the duo did not score any runs as New Zealand pacer bowls a maiden. The duo will now aim to get some boundaries in the upcoming overs.IND 0/0 (1 over)
- 09:21 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: We are underwayThe play on Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand begins. For India, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have started the proceedings. The duo aims to stitch a solid partnership and provide India with a solid start. On the other hand, Tim Southee will be bowling the first over for New Zealand as Blackcaps aim for some quick wickets. Let's play!
- 09:21 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Delay in startOH!!! There's a brief delay in start of play of the first Test between India and New Zealand. As soon as the players came out on field to play, the officials signaled a brief halt due to some bad light. The ground staff is currently working to get all the floodlights on, in order to get a proper light during the game.
- 08:59 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Here's what Tom Latham said at the toss"Wicket has been under covers so hopefully we can make good use of it early with the ball. Bit of weather around, so we haven't had a great prep here. Three seamers with Ajaz Patel and we have two all-rounders who bowl spin too."
- 08:59 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the toss"We are going to have a bat first. It has been under the covers and we do understand that it could be slightly sticky early on but the nature of the pitch is such that you would want to put runs on the board first. You want to get the result as much as we want. We assess where we are decide what needs to be done as a team. We have played well in the last few Test matches. Fresh series for us and we want to start well. From the last Test two changes, Gill misses out, Sarfaraz comes in. Kuldeep comes in for Akash."
- 08:46 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Pitch report"Great drainage. No reminiscence at all that it rained. It has been under the covers, which means it has a lot of dampness. It is quite cold when you tough it. When you touch is slightly harder it is dry underneath. New ball could nip around early on and the spinners could get some help as well," - opine Simon Doull and Murali Kartik
- 08:45 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Will Sarfaraz replace Gill?As per the current visuals, batter Sarfaraz Khan can be seen warming up and taking some catches at the second slip. On the other hand, batter Shubman Gill cannot be seen practicing. He had suffered a stiff neck and there were reports that he would be missing the first Test against New Zealand.
- 08:43 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Rohit, Virat on fieldThere's a good news coming in from Bengaluru that the weather is currently clear and the players are out on field. India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli and roaming on the field and even practicing some shots. The toss will be taking place at 8:45 as per the schedule.
- 08:06 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Dinesh Karthik provides big update
- 08:02 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Quick recap of Day 1The match officials came out to inspect the pitch around 2 PM after outfield and first layer of covers were removed around 1.50 PM. But there were large damp areas on either side of the pitch as hessians were brought out in a last-ditch attempt to get some game time. However, it was a futile effort as extensive damage was already done by rains of varying intensity from early morning.
- 07:47 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Rain played a spoilsportUnrelenting rain wiped out play on day one of the opening Test between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. The play was called off at 2.34 PM as heavy rain lashed the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after relenting for about half an hour earlier. However, the players and fans are hoping of an uninterrupted play on Day 2.