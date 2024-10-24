India vs New Zealand LIVE, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Eye Revenge, New Zealand Aim To Seal Series
India vs New Zealand, Second Test Day 1 Live Updates: A lot will be on stake when India step onto the field to face New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday. Revenge will be in the minds of the Indian players as they suffered an 8-wicket loss in the first game. This included an embarrassing 46 all out that came in the first innings. New Zealand posted 402 in reply while India followed it up with 462. A target of 107 failed to trouble the guests as they reached home quite easily. Keeping the race to World Test Championship final in mind, India don't afford to much mistakes from this point. India still lead the WTC table, though with a lesser margin now. (Live Scorecard)
- 08:36 (IST)IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Visitors in leadAfter being shot out for an embarrassing 46 in the first innings at Bengaluru, India's resolute show in the second innings could not prevent an eight-wicket pounding which saw the top-ranked team in the World Test Championship table dropping points even though it continues to hold the top spot. Winning the next two Tests will be first priority for Rohit Sharma and his men before they hit the Australian shores for a five-Test affair next month.