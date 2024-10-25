Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Aim To Seize Momentum
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: At stumps on Day 1, India reached 16/1 in reply to New Zealand's 259 in the first innings
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates© AFP
India vs New Zealand LIVE, 2nd Test, Day 2: After the bowlers, particularly Washington Sundar, weaved their magic, onus will be on the Indian batters to boost the side's chances against New Zealand in the second Test in Pune on Friday. At stumps on Day 1, India reached 16/1 in reply to New Zealand's 259 in the first innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and No. 3 Shubman Gill were at the crease. If India can take a sizeable lead, it will give the spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar enough ammunition to go after the Kiwis. New Zealand, on the other hand, would hope their tweakers restrict India to as low a total as possible. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Pune -
2nd Test, New Zealand in India, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 24, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
IND
16/1 (11.0)
NZ
259
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.45
Batsman
Yashasvi Jaiswal
6 (25)
Shubman Gill
10* (32)
Bowler
Ajaz Patel
5/0 (3)
Mitchell Santner
2/0 (2)
- 08:31 (IST)India vs New Zealand LIVE: What happened on Day 1?India were 16 for 1 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 259 all out on the opening day of the second Test in Pune on Thursday. Off-spinner Washington Sundar (7/59) took seven wickets as India dismissed New Zealand in the third session of the day. Veteran spinner R Ashwin (3/64) took three scalps. Devon Conway (76) and the inform Rachin Ravindra (65) were the top scorers for the tourists. In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (0) early. Youngsters Yashaswi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were manning the the crease at stumps as the hosts trailed by 243 runs.
- 08:10 (IST)India vs New Zealand LIVE: A balanced contest so far!In reply to New Zealand's 259 all out, India are in a state of bother after losing a wicket at the score of 16. Captain Rohit is already back to the hut and onus will be on his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and number 3 batter Shubman Gill to keep India going.
