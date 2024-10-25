India vs New Zealand LIVE, 2nd Test, Day 2: After the bowlers, particularly Washington Sundar, weaved their magic, onus will be on the Indian batters to boost the side's chances against New Zealand in the second Test in Pune on Friday. At stumps on Day 1, India reached 16/1 in reply to New Zealand's 259 in the first innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and No. 3 Shubman Gill were at the crease. If India can take a sizeable lead, it will give the spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar enough ammunition to go after the Kiwis. New Zealand, on the other hand, would hope their tweakers restrict India to as low a total as possible. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Pune -