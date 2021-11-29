Thefirst Test between India and New Zealand at Kanpur ended in a draw with the Blackcaps managing to hang on with just 1 wicket left. The seeds of this result were sown in the first session as overnight batsmen Tom Latham and William Sommerville played out the entire session without losing their wickets. Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sprung into action later in the day and picked up 8 wickets but Rachin Ravindra and last man Ajaz Patel hung on for the draw. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer had described the situation at Kanpur after the first session in his own inimitable style on social media platform Koo.

The pitch had not offered much support to the bowlers and Jaffer was at his humorous best as he said that the pitch was yet to "wake up" as people find it difficult to wake up early in "winter".

"Everyone struggles to wake up early in the winter, especially in North India. Look at Kanpur pitch for example, it's 12pm and it's yet to wake up," he wrote on the Koo App.

Promoted

The left-handed duo of Rachit Ravindra and Ajaz Patel had the job of playing out around 9 overs to take their team to a draw and much to everyone's surprise, the duo pulled off the unthinkable as light kept deteriorating. The last pair batted for 52 deliveries to deny India a win.

For New Zealand, opener Tom Latham scored important half-centuries in both innings while Tim Southee picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.