Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq credited New Zealand batters for batting through Day 5 of the first Test to secure a draw but added that India should have closed out the match in the first two sessions on Monday. India got 9 New Zealand wickets but the last-wicket partnership between all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and No.11 Ajaz Patel, which lasted 52 balls, denied them a victory in Kanpur. Inzamam said India were a tad unlucky but they would be disappointed for not bowling the visitors out on a fifth-day track with three spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axaar Patel in their side.

"India would be disappointed. I didn't think New Zealand would have bat through Day 5 against this Indian bowling attack. India should have bowled them out. Jadeja bowled well for his four wickets but I expected a lot more from all of them.

"I truly believe that the match should have finished within the first two sessions. I had said this after Day 4 also that this match should end in the first two sessions of the final day," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

The former right-handed batter, who also worked as Pakistan's chief selector after retirement, said chasing the 284-run target was never an option for New Zealand.

"Not sure whether we should give credit to New Zealand or call India unlucky. It was clear even yesterday that New Zealand cannot win the match because they wouldn't have been able to chase down the score (of 284). However, I anticipated that there would be some wear and tear on the fifth day and that the likes of [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Axar] Patel would not let the batsmen play because the ball would spin but that didn't happen," he added.

Inzamam, however, lauded the New Zealand batters for showing admirable patience in front of the Indian spinner on the final day's play.

Promoted

"I feel New Zealand should be given credit for batting through the day on this pitch. New Zealand bated as a team. Whoever came in to bat in the middle, put a price tag on his wicket. Their mind set was clear. They wanted to bat time," Inzamam said.

The two sides will meet again in the second and final Test in Mumbai starting on December 3.