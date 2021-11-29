Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 5 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand. In the chase of 284 runs, New Zealand were at 4/1 at Stumps on Day 4 after Ravichandran Ashwin had removed opener Will Young in the third over of the fourth innings. India will aim to pick a few wickets in the first session on Day 5 to maintain the momentum. No touring side has chased more than 276 runs in the fourth innings in Tests in India.





The day's play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.