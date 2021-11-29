IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: India Need 9 Wickets To Beat New Zealand In Kanpur Test
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5 Live: India need nine more wickets to win the first Test match against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday. At stumps on Day 4, chasing the target of 284 runs, New Zealand were at 4/1 after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed opener Will Young. Earlier, riding on half-centuries from debutant Shreyas Iyer (65) and wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha (61*), India declared their second innings at 234/7. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee picked three wickets each while Azaj Patel got one. (IND vs NZ LIVE SCORECARD 1st Test Day 5)
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Straight From Green Park, Kanpur
- 08:32 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 5 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand. In the chase of 284 runs, New Zealand were at 4/1 at Stumps on Day 4 after Ravichandran Ashwin had removed opener Will Young in the third over of the fourth innings. India will aim to pick a few wickets in the first session on Day 5 to maintain the momentum. No touring side has chased more than 276 runs in the fourth innings in Tests in India.The day's play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.