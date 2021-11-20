India T20I captain Rohit Sharma on Friday equalled Virat Kohli's record for the most 50-plus scores in the shortest format after India's seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Rohit put on 117 runs off 80 balls with KL Rahul as India chased down a total of 154 with 7 wickets and 16 balls to spare. Rohit scored 55 off just 36 balls, smashing one boundary and five sixes. Rahul, on the other hand, top-scored for India with 49-ball 65, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Rohit's knock saw him equal Virat Kohli's record of 29 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. He, however, achieved the feat in his 118th T20I appearance while Kohli had reached the same milestone after just 91 games.

Meanwhile, Rahul scored his 16th fifty in the shortest format. Rohit and Rahul's match-winning partnership paved the way for India to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rishabh Pant smashed consecutive sixes off James Neesham to seal the series win for India.

Earlier, New Zealand managed to reach a below-par total of 153/6 after failing to capitalise on a good start given by openers Martin Guptill (31 off 15) and Daryl Mitchell (31 off 28).

Glenn Phillips was the top-scorer for the Kiwis after his knock of 34 off just 21 balls.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel, who was playing his first international match, was named 'Man of the match' after the pacer ended the game with figures of 2/25 from his quota of four overs.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, before both teams will play a two-match Test series, starting November 25.