India are set to take on New Zealand in the first Test of a two-match series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur. The two sides had faced off in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this year, which New Zealand won by eight wickets. This will be the two teams' first meeting in the longest format since that game. This will also be India's first Test series under new head coach Rahul Dravid, who will hope to continue the team's winning run after sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

On the eve of the game in Kanpur, Dravid was seen supervising Team India's training session at the Green Park Stadium.

Interestingly, Dravid took over bowling duties in the nets and was seen trying a few off-spin deliveries.

The Indian cricket team's official Instagram account shared a video of Dravid preparing the team's batters with his off-spin bowling.

"That moment when #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid rolled his arm over in the nets," read the caption accompanying the video.

India will be missing a few players during the series against New Zealand. Regular captain Virat Kohli will be on a break and will join the team for the second Test in Kanpur. Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team in the first Test in Kohli's absence.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah too will get some long-awaited rest after spending months in bio bubbles. KL Rahul, on the other hand, will miss the entire series due to a muscle strain on his left thigh.