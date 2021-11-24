After the Rohit Sharma-led Team India clean-swept New Zealand in the three-match T20I series, the focus now shifts to a two-match Test series between the two sides. This will be Rahul Dravid's first Test series as head coach of the Indian team. With the T20I series done and dusted, Dravid will hope that his team can replicate its T20 form in the upcoming Test series, starting November 25. While Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team in the first Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, regular captain Virat Kohli will resume his duties in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking on the eve of the first Test, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his views on the much-talked about partnership between new head coach Dravid and skipper Kohli, saying that the partnership will work wonders for Team India.

"This will be a new partnership between Rahul Dravid as well as Virat Kohli, the captain. Especially in the longer format, I don't see any problem because Rahul Dravid is a kind of guy who likes to come into the system, he doesn't change the system much," Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports' ‘Follow The Blues' show.

"Now obviously, he's a very technical - tactical guy but he will not disrupt, he never used to disrupt even when he was captain, he always used to help boost the confidence of the player.”

As far as the longest format is concerned, Pathan said that there will be great a understanding between skipper Kohli and Dravid, which will help both senior and young players in the team.

"One thing is for sure, there will be a great understanding and communication in this partnership, along with this youth players will be given as much importance as a senior player gets in the team," he added.

Having played under Dravid's captaincy, Irfan also highlighted that the former Indian skipper's mindset will only help the young players getting in the team to adapt well too.

"I'm not saying that this did not happen before but I have played under Rahul Dravid and this was very noticeable, if there was any young player in the team it was not hard to help them get into the team and it was solely due to Rahul Dravid's mentality," he concluded.