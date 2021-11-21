India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Shreyas Iyer taps it to point and takes off for a single. Venkatesh Iyer though sends him back. An excellent spell from Mitchell Santner, 4-0-27-3.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a quicker one now. Venkatesh Iyer slaps it but finds cover.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer looking to take the charge now! Full and outside off. Venkatesh Iyer dances down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a one-bounce four.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Shreyas Iyer shuffles across and hits it to deep cover. One.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, down the leg side. Venkatesh Iyer skips down and wrists it to mid-wicket for a single.
Mitchell Santner is back to bowl his last.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Ish Sodhi's spell. He ends with one wicket to his name. Full and outside off. Venkatesh Iyer smashes it to covers for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Floats this one, full and outside off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it to covers.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Already a big over for India. 12 already of it. Full and on middle. Venkatesh Iyer slogs it over cow corner for a biggie.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is worked to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for India! Another short ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer waits and cuts it through point for a boundary. He will be the key for India from now on.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short and way outside off. Venkatesh Iyer slaps it through covers for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and hits this length ball to mid-wicket for a single. A challenging task for India's middle order.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, drilled down to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower half-tracker, outside off. Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Shreyas Iyer defends it out.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) OVERTHROW! A friendly full toss, on middle. Shreyas Iyer hits it back to the bowler. Lockie Ferguson tries to be cheeky as he has a shy at his ends. He scores and the ball ricochets to mid off. A single taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Venkatesh Iyer hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ferguson is back!
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running from Shreyas Iyer! Almost a yorker, outside off. Shreyas Iyer drives it to sweeper cover and calls for 'two'. He takes it comfortably before the fielder throws the ball back.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off. Venkatesh Iyer wrists it to square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer turns it to mid-wicket for one run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Venkatesh Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Absolutely amazing reflexes from Ish Sodhi to get rid of Rohit Sharma. This was flatter, on a length and outside off. Rohit Sharma comes down the track and swings across the line. He does so off the inner half and the ball travels back to the bowler. Ish Sodhi stretches his right arm out and the ball stays in. Excellent reflexes. Huge wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Sees Rohit back away. Sodhi bowls full and way outside off. Left alone. Not called a wide.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the diving fielder! A short ball, outside off. Iyer cuts it past the diving point fielder and the ball races away to the fence. Second boundary of the over and an expensive one from Santner.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to extra cover for one run.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and on middle. Sharma pulls it to deep mid-wicket where the fielder fumbles. Two taken.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! 26th T20I for the Indian captain. A flatter ball, outside off. Sharma guides it past short third man for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one now, on middle. Iyer rocks back and punches it to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angling on middle. Sharma tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
