India managed to secure a second consecutive series whitewash over New Zealand in T20Is on Sunday after winning the third and final match of the series by 73 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Indian bowlers were the architect of the victory as they bundled out the Blackcaps for a total of 111 runs while defending 185 runs in Kolkata. Axar Patel was the player of the match for his exceptional figures of 3/9 in three overs. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar analysed Team India's bowling performance in the T20I series and also talked about some of the key performances.

Banger lauded the spin combination of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel and said both the bowlers have bowled well in tandem in the middle overs.

"They have been very professional, they have been put under the pump a bit by the New Zealand openers but the way Indian spinners have responded in the middle overs has been fantastic. So, Ashwin and Axar Patel both bowling well in tandem has really worked well for the Indian team in the middle overs," Sanjay Banger said on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

Axar Patel (4) was the joint highest wicket-taker in the series, averaging 16.5 with the ball in three games.

Ashwin was also impressive with his economy rate and provided important breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Bangar, who was recently appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach, also praised IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel, who made his T20I debut in this series.

"How Harshal Patel took his chance in his debut match was really impressive because he's someone who's been known to rely a lot on his slow ball variations and in a match wherein there was a lot of dew. Despite that, he overcame that challenge and bowled really well with a wet ball and still used his variations, with cutters and slow bouncers. I felt that was a big plus for the Indian team as well," said the 49-year-old.

Harshal Patel was the player of the match in his debut game and picked four wickets in two games that he played in the series.

After the T20I series, the two teams will next take part in a two-match Test series starting November 25.