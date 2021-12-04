India bowled New Zealand out for a paltry total of 62 -- the lowest Test total by any side on Indian soil -- in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Despite taking a first innings lead of 263 runs, India skipper Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on on the Kiwis. The decision surprised several former and current cricketers. In the same light, India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is not a part of India's Test setup, explained the reason behind Kohli's decision.

"I get the feeling that you've got to understand that there's obviously a tour of South Africa to follow. If you just this Test match, you won't get extra points if you win in three or four days. I just feel that the more you bat, the worse wicket is going to get. So, it will be easier for them (India) to roll over New Zealand in the second innings," Karthik told Simon Doull during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

"Now they have an opportunity to bat, they are way ahead in the game, and have more than enough runs. But they are just trying to rub it in and make sure that all bases are covered.

"I am sure that they'd love to see (Cheteshwar) Pujara get some runs, Virat Kohli if he gets an opportunity to bat and score some runs. I think that they will declare and that's bound to happen. It's not about giving the bowlers some rest. I just feel that they are in no hurry to declare with three days left in the game," he added.

"If the point system said that you'll get more points if you get them all our or enforce follow-on than it would've made more sense. So, I think the decision is right as they want to give their batters a hit," he further stated.

After bowling out New Zealand on Day 2, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara took the hosts were 69 for no loss, leading the visitors by 332 runs.