Some members of the BCCI selection committee no longer see Rohit Sharma in their scheme of things for next year's ODI World Cup, sources told NDTV. The second ODI between India and England in Cardiff was overshadowed by buzz surrounding Rohit, with reports emerging that the series-decider at Lord's on Sunday could be his final game for the team in the format. It has also been learned that a section of the BCCI selection committee had informed Rohit of their desire to move on from him even before the Afghanistan series in June, before the matter was revisited and discussed again during the tour of England. Not long ago, India captain Shubman Gill had all but confirmed Rohit's, as well as star batter Virat Kohli's, participation in next year's ODI World Cup.

It has also been learned that the top brass of Indian cricket, however, urged the selectors to pick Rohit against Afghanistan, as well as for the ongoing England series, as they consider him too big of a player to be dropped.

The sources also revealed that while Rohit is desperate to play, head coach Gautam Gambhir has reiterated the selectors' stance during the ongoing series that the former India captain won't be picked after the tour of England.

"Will have to wait to hear the last of this. Rohit Sharma can retire or wait to see if he has support from at least a part of the selection committee. All decisions in Indian cricket do not stop with just two people," a source told NDTV.

With selectors RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha having reportedly overturned several decisions taken by Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir, it remains to be seen whether Rohit can count on their support if he is asked to return to domestic cricket and score runs to secure his place.

Apart from scoring runs, Rohit may need to work behind the scenes to strengthen his chances of retaining a spot in India's ODI setup.

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