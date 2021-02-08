India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that he will donate his match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Pant, who is currently playing in the first Test against England in Chennai, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the calamity. "Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant tweeted.

Pant missed out on a hundred on day three of the ongoing Test and played a quick knock of 91 runs. He also stitched a 119-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (73) for the fifth wicket.

At stumps, India's score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) at the crease, trailing England by 321 runs. England scored 578 runs in their first innings with the help of Joe Root's double ton.

On Sunday, a glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," said SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

The rescue operations had to be suddenly stopped in Dhauliganga due to the rise in the water level of the river, informed Yashwant Chauhan, Superintendent Police, Chamoli.

Meanwhile, Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.